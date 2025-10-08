Star Parivaar Awards 2025 | 25 Years, 25 Incredible Moms, And 1 Unforgettable Dance by Anupamaa!

Star Plus has built its legacy as one of the biggest GEC channels in Indian television, entertaining audiences for years with some of the best shows. This year, the channel marked 25 years of bringing joy and stories to viewers, and as always, it celebrated its shows and artists with the Star Parivaar Awards 2025. The 25th-anniversary edition was a grand celebration, filled with dazzling performances, fun, and heartfelt reunions. The biggest stars from Star Plus shows lit up the stage with their memorable acts.

A standout moment was Rupali Ganguly's special act with 25 incredible real-life moms, a heartfelt tribute to the award show. It was special as each of these women have faced struggles in life, balancing dreams, family, and personal challenges, and had drawn inspiration from Rupali's on-screen spirit in Anupama. Some of the inspiring moms are Nikita Joshi, a Kathak dancer, who reignited her passion for dance, achieving new heights. Deepali Saras, a married young woman who pursued her love for dance with encouragement from her husband and inspiration from Anupama, became a social media sensation with her dance reels. Purthi Kothari dreamt of performing on TV, while Akansha Desai, a dance entrepreneur and a single mom, running three studios and a Silver Button-winning YouTube channel, rebuilt her life with resilience and creativity. Shradha Shah, a dance therapist for physically challenged and autistic children, is the only breadwinner, was even called an Anupama lookalike. Apart from these, 20 other real-life moms also performed with Anupama at the awards night.

For these moms, sharing the stage with Rupali was more than a performance; it was a dream that came true and a celebration of their perseverance. Their act beautifully highlighted the deep connection and inspiration Anupama has with viewers while honoring the women who, like the show's character, turned challenges into inspiration. It was a moving tribute that stole the spotlight and marked 25 years of Star Plus's storytelling excellence.

The Star Parivaar Awards 2025 is set to be a spectacular celebration, featuring mesmerizing performances, heartwarming reunions, and glamorous appearances by Star Plus's most beloved stars. Viewers can look forward to an evening brimming with excitement, nostalgia, and entertainment as favorite characters and actors from different eras unite to honor the channel's remarkable journey. Packed with unforgettable moments, the awards promise a dazzling tribute to Star Plus's legacy, making it a must-watch event for audiences across the nation.

Tune in for the Star Parivaar Awards 2025 on 12th October, at 7 pm only on Star Plus.