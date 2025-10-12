Star Parivaar Awards 2025: Anupamaa Star Shivam Khajuria’s Stage Act Is Set To Be The Highlight Of The Night

Star Parivaar Awards 2025 Update: The big star-studded event for the 25th anniversary of the Star Parivaar Awards will be full of glitz, glamour, and amazing performances. One star that will make the night even more special is Shivam Khajuria, aka Anupamaa's Prem. The gifted actor, who has won hearts with his outstanding performance and attractive screen presence, is all set to enchant fans with not one but two power-packed dance performances at the star-studded event, which airs tonight on the channel.

Shivam Khajuria is all set to light up the stage with his electrifying performance to the upbeat track "Premika", promising a visual spectacle that fans won't forget. Known for his innate charm and boundless energy, Shivam is ready to wow the crowd with dance moves that match his dynamic screen presence. Audiences who've long admired his versatility are in for a treat, as this crackling performance is expected to reveal an entirely new side of him, the one that blends rhythm, charisma, and star power in full force.

Shivam will also be joined on stage by his co-star Adrija Roy, who plays Raahi in Anupamaa. Fans are immediately curious about the duo and can't wait to witness how the two talented actors perform together live. Audience and fans are looking forward to seeing if the chemistry between the two of them on stage is as good as the charm they bring onscreen in the show.

Talking about his performance, Shivam shared, "It's an honor to be performing at the 25th anniversary of such a prestigious award show. The fans' excitement, nostalgia, and affection make it exceptional. I cannot wait to see their reaction."

Shivam is super excited to be one of the stars of the night, performing a solo act and an exciting couple's performance. Fans eagerly anticipate the unfolding of magic during tonight's telecast of the Star Parivaar Awards 2025. You can watch Shivam win hearts as Prem in Anupamaa, which airs daily at 10 pm on Star Plus, and the episodes stream online on Jio Hotstar.