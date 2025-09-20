Star Parivaar Awards 2025 Favourite Jodi Winner: Who Will Win Fav Jodi Trophy? Sachin-Sailee Or Tulsi-Mihir

Star Parivaar Awards 2025 Winners: Star Parivaar Awards returned with a bang in 2023 on Star Plus, marking a grand revival after a long pause. The comeback instantly reminded audiences why the awards had always been such a big deal on Indian television.

Back in the early 2000s, the event was one of the most-awaited celebrations for TV fans. Viewers loved watching their favorite stars come together on one stage, and the awards soon became a tradition for every household. Over the years, its charm only grew stronger, creating countless memorable moments for fans and celebrities alike.

The excitement around Star Parivaar Awards 2025 has been building for weeks, and the big day has finally arrived. Fans who have been counting down ever since the announcement can now rejoice, as the much-awaited event is happening today, September 20, in Mumbai.

Curious about which on-screen couple will take home the Favourite Jodi award at the Star Parivaar Awards 2025? The wait won't be long, as the much-talked-about event is ready to reveal this year's winners. Fans have been buzzing with excitement and speculating about their favorite TV pairs, making the award one of the most anticipated categories of the night.

STAR PARIVAAR AWARDS 2025: FAVOURITE JODI NOMINEES

For those who are unaware, five Star Plus couples were nominated in the SPA 2024 Favourite Jodi category - Armaan and Abhira (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai), Sailee and Sachin (Udne Ki Aasha), Prem and Rahi (Anupamaa), Mihir and Tulsi (Kyunki Saas hi Kabhi Bahi hi 2, and Jhanak and Rishi (Jhanak). Fans voted day and night to make their favourite win.

WHO WILL WIN THE FAVOURITE JODI AT THE STAR PARIVAAR AWARDS 2025?

Among the nominated couples, Sachin-Sailee and Tulsi-Mihir have the highest chances of bagging the Favourite Jodi trophy at Star Parivaar Awards 2025. However, it is just a prediction and the confirmed name will be revealed during the main event.

Keep watching this space for more updates!