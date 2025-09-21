Star Parivaar Awards 2025 FULL Winners List: Rupali Ganguly, Smriti Irani, Samridhii Shukla Win BIG

Star Parivaar Awards 2025 winners list: Filmibeat has been sharing regular updates about Star Parivaar Awards 2025.

"All the Star Plus actors and actresses will come together under one roof for the Star Parivaar Awards 2025. They will deliver exceptional performances, setting the stage on fire. The viewers can expect a visual extravaganza as Star Plus has special plans for the gala event. The rehearsals for SPA 2025 will commence soon in Mumbai. Several performances and significant themes have been designed for the Star Parivaar Awards 2025. Last year, the theme was related to a wedding, and this year, the organisers want to take things a notch higher," a reliable source earlier told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit.

We were the first portal to confirm that Star Parivaar Awards 2025 would be held on September 20, 2025.

"Star Plus will organise Star Parivaar Awards 2025 in the third week of September in Filmcity Mumbai. The event not only celebrates 25 years of glory but also marks the return of Tulsi and Mihir aka Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay respectively to Star Parivaar Awards. While Samridhii Shukla, Rupali Ganguly, Rohit Jaiswal, Kanwar Dhillon, Neha Harsora will continue to perform, new additions to the family- Arjit Taneja, Riya Sharma and Abrar Qazi will also shake a leg at the gala event in Mumbai. Star Parivaar Awards 2025 will be held on Saturday (September 20)."

Best Pita- Amar Upadhyay (Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2) and Rohit Purohit (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai)

Favourite Beti- Tanisha Mehta (KSBKBT2)

Favourite Bahu- Samridhii Shukla (YRKKH)

Favourite Patni- Smriti Irani (Kyunki Saas 2)

Favourite Pati- Amar Upadhyay (Kyunki Saas 2)

Favourite Maa- Rupali Ganguly (Anupamaa)

Favourite Jodi- Neha Harsora, Kanwar Dhillon (Udne Ki Aasha)