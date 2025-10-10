Star Parivaar Awards 2025: Krushna Abhishek & Amar Upadhyay’s Kyunki Gag To Be Axed By Star Plus

Star Plus, one of India's most beloved channels, recently celebrated its 25-year legacy of delivering iconic shows and unforgettable characters with the Star Parivaar Awards 2025, which also marks its silver jubilee. The evening was nothing short of dazzling, filled with star-studded reunions, spectacular performances, and memorable acts that had fans cheering throughout.

But amid the glitz and glamour, one segment has stirred quite the buzz. Something so shocking happened on the stage of the Star Parivaar Awards that it has left everyone amazed. Comedian Krushna Abhishek, dressed as a lady, playfully approached Amar Upadhyay, famous for his role as Mihir in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, on stage. The interaction started as light-hearted flirting and teasing, only to escalate when Amar recreated a cheeky Aashiqui-style moment, sharing a playful kiss with Krushna under the jacket.

While the audience at the event loved the humorous act, speculations suggest that it could get uncomfortable to watch for some, as such bold acts have never aired on Star Plus. There are also reports that the channel may chop the scene for primetime television viewers. It is swirling that the channel is considering editing, or possibly cutting, the sequence entirely before the awards telecast this Sunday. Fans are now eagerly waiting to see if Krushna and Amar's bold act will make it to the screen or remain one of those viral behind-the-scenes moments that leave everyone talking.

The Star Parivaar Awards 2025 promises to be a grand celebration, filled with captivating performances, heartwarming reunions, and glamorous appearances by some of Star Plus's most loved stars. Audiences can look forward to an evening full of fun, nostalgia, and star-studded entertainment as iconic characters and actors from different eras come together to celebrate the channel's incredible journey. Brimming with memorable moments, the event is set to honor Star Plus's legacy in style, making it a must-watch for viewers across the country.

Tune in for the Star Parivaar Awards 2025 on 12th October, at 7 pm only on Star Plus.