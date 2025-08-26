Star Parivaar Awards 2025: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi & More, Who Will Win?

Star Parivaar Awards 2025: The highly anticipated Star Parivaar Awards is all set to take place in Mumbai next month. Star Plus has officially announced the nomination categories. This year, Anupamaa will be competing with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The other nominated daily soaps are Udne Ki Aasha, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Jhanak. Which of these three shows will win at the Star Parivar Awards 2025?

Voting for the Star Parivar Awards 2025 has officially begun. We will soon let you know how to vote for your favorite show and stars.

Star Parivaar Awards 2025: Who Will Win?

As the nominations of Star Parivaar Awards 2025 were announced, users took to social media to speculate who could win this year. A user took to X to wonder, "Kyunki 2 just started!! Already in nominations?" Another vouched for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2, saying, "Sari categories k award #kyunkisaasbhikabhibahuthi jeet Jaye bas #ksbkbt2."

Another fan wondered how Jhanak could be nominated for the award. A user asked Star Plus, "Jhanak, seriously, Patni? Jodi - Rishi Jhanak, seriously! What is starplus even 🤔 Jhanak will not win any award but still putting them in nomination. Even the fans of lead will not vote them for best jodi."

Star Parivaar Awards 2025 Nominations

Best Patni category- Tulsi, Raahi, Abhira, Sailee, and Jhanak

Best Pati Category- Mihir, Prem, Armaan, Sachin, and Rishi

Best Family category- Anupama, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Udne Ki Aasha, and Jhanak

Best Jodi category- Mihir-Tulsi, Prem-Raahi, Abhira-Armaan, Sachin-Sailee, and Jhanak-Rishi