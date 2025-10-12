Star Parivaar Awards 2025: Rupali Ganguly Expresses Excitement For SPA 2025; This Year Is Truly Special, Not..

Star Parivaar Awards 2025: As Star Parivaar Awards celebrates its glorious 25 years, the entire Star Plus family has come together to mark this grand milestone in style. Commemorating the silver jubilee of this iconic awards night, Star Parivaar Awards 2025 turned into a spectacular fashion affair, with television celebrities showcasing their finest style statements. Adding to the excitement, Rupali Ganguly, who portrays the beloved character Anupama in the show Anupama, shared her joy and enthusiasm for the special occasion.

Rupali Ganguly says, "This year is truly special, not just as an actor, but as part of the Star Plus family celebrating its Silver Jubilee 25 glorious years of storytelling, emotions, and meaningful connections with audiences worldwide. At the Star Parivaar Awards 2025, I had the privilege of performing with 25 incredible moms, each bringing her own energy, grace, and passion to the stage."

She added, "This year also marks my own 25 years in the industry, which makes this celebration even more special. It's also been 25 years for Rajan ji we both started our journeys together in 2000, with his first show as a director and my first as a lead actor on television. My association with Star began with Sanjivani over 20 years ago, followed by some truly memorable shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. Each one has been an important part of my growth and journey. That's why this celebration of 25 years of Star Plus, 25 moms, and 25 years of my own journey feels so close to my heart."

Every year, the channel commemorates its legacy with the much-awaited Star Parivaar Awards, and 2025 marks the silver jubilee of this iconic celebration, honoring the shows and artists that have made Star Plus a household name. The awards show features some of the most dazzling performances, reunions of famous characters from the channel's iconic shows, stunning appearances, and star-studded celebrations that are sure to leave audiences enthralled. Fans can look forward to a spectacular evening as their favorite stars from beloved shows come together, promising an unforgettable celebration full of glamour, entertainment, and memorable moments.

