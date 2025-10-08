Star Parivaar Awards 2025 | Shivam Khajuria Channels His Inner 'Premika' For SPA 2025: Finally Understood...

Actor Shivam Khajuria, best known for his charming portrayal of Prem in the hit Star Plus show Anupamaa, surprised fans and fellow artists alike at the Star Parivaar Awards 2025 with a spectacular and unconventional performance. Taking on the persona of Premika, Shivam stunned everyone as he danced in full feminine attire - blending grace, confidence, and artistry in a performance that became one of the most talked-about acts of the evening.

Reflecting on the experience, Shivam shared, "It was a surreal experience for sure! Not only was I dressing up as a woman, but I was also dancing as one - so I really focused on picking up feminine movements to make it look graceful. I worked on being lighter on my feet and ensuring my expressions and body language had that softer, more fluid touch. Plus, wearing a wig throughout the performance made it even more challenging. Honestly, I also felt the pain women go through getting ready every day - with makeup, hair, and everything! But I gave it my very best - and I feel any man who can embrace his feminine side without hesitation is actually celebrating his true masculine energy."

Shivam's bold transformation into Premika not only showcased his versatility as an actor and performer but also highlighted his willingness to break stereotypes with ease and authenticity. His dedication and commitment to perfecting every detail - from movement to expression - were widely praised by both audiences and industry peers. With his unforgettable Premika performance, Shivam Khajuria once again proved that true artistry knows no boundaries.