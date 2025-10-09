Star Parivaar Awards 2025: Shweta Tiwari Did Not Appear On The Stage With Ronit Roy For Presenting An Award!

The Star Parivaar Awards is once-a-year celebration that brings together the entire Star Plus family. Celebrating its silver jubilee this year, the mega award night came with a plethora of entertainment for the audience to look forward to. However, this year, something unexpected happened on stage - Ronit Roy went alone on the stage for award presentation while Shweta Tiwari did not appear on the stage despite her name being called. This incident has opened the doors to several speculations. Could it be a clash between them?

According to an independent industry source, "Ronit Roy and Shweta Tiwari were about to enter the stage of the Star Parivaar Awards 2025 for presenting an award. A glimpse of their performance has already evoked nostalgia. However, while Ronit was seen at the stage, Shweta did not appear on the stage despite her name being called. What could have gone wrong? What might be the reason behind this shocking incident?"

Moreover, it seems there might be some tiff between Ronit Roy and Shweta Tiwari. Even during pre-rehearsals, Shweta appeared a little upset and wasn't investing much energy. They weren't talking much during their dance pre-rehearsals. Are they really going through some kind of disagreement?

Ronit Roy and Shweta Tiwari are extremely talented actors who have previously shared screen space in Star Plus' popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, portraying the characters of Rishabh Bajaj and Prerna respectively.

Every year, the channel commemorates its legacy with the much-awaited Star Parivaar Awards, and 2025 marks the silver jubilee of this iconic celebration, honoring the shows and artists that have made Star Plus a household name. The awards show features some of the most dazzling performances, reunions of famous characters from the channel's iconic shows, stunning appearances, and star-studded celebrations that are sure to leave audiences enthralled. Fans can look forward to a spectacular evening as their favorite stars from beloved shows come together, promising an unforgettable celebration full of glamour, entertainment, and memorable moments.

