Star Parivaar Awards 2025 Telecast Date | Anupamaa Star Shivam Khajuria On His Performance: I Was My First…

Star Plus is all set to continue its legacy of celebrating its shows, artists, and iconic journey with its most popular award show, Star Parivaar Awards 2025. This year marks a grand milestone as both the channel and the awards celebrate 25 glorious years. The evening was graced by stars from past and present Star Plus shows, creating a nostalgic and glamorous celebration. The awards will honor the most popular shows and talented artists who have made a mark over the years.

Adding to the excitement, the event featured power-packed performances and heartwarming reunions. Among them was Shivam Khajuria, who plays Prem in the No. 1 show Anupama. He performed not one but two special acts. In a recent interview, Shivam shared, "It was an amazing experience for me! I had to do two acts at the Star Parivaar Awards, and it was my first time performing live on stage, so it was truly a memorable moment. The energy, the lights, the audience, everything just made it feel really special."

Talking about whether he felt any pressure, considering many senior stars of the channel were present at the event, he said, "As I mentioned, it was my first on-stage performance, so the josh was really high! My main focus was on giving my best performance - there wasn't as much pressure as there was excitement. It was surreal performing in front of people I've grown up watching on TV, and that made the whole experience even more exhilarating."

Shivam went on to reveal how many takes he needed for both his performances, sharing, "One of my performances was live, so there was no room for retakes! The second one was surprisingly done in a single shot. Rahi and I have been working together every day, so we've built that sync. We could almost anticipate each other's moves perfectly."

Talking about how much he rehearsed for his acts, he revealed how he gave it his all, saying, "Rehearsals were hectic but a lot of fun! For about 6-7 days straight, I'd head to rehearsals right after pack-up. The choreographers were incredible; they made the entire process feel like a piece of cake, even though it was physically demanding."

The Star Parivaar Awards 2025 promises to be a grand spectacle, filled with breathtaking performances, emotional reunions, and dazzling appearances by some of Star Plus's most loved faces. Audiences can expect an evening overflowing with energy, nostalgia, and pure entertainment as iconic characters and stars from across generations come together to celebrate the channel's glorious legacy.

Tune in for the Star Parivaar Awards 2025 is 12th October, at 7 pm only on Star Plus.