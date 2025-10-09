Star Parivaar Awards 2025 Telecast Date: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Team Miffed After Losing To Anupamaa Team?

Every year, the Star Parivaar Awards bring along a plethora of entertainment. Celebrating its silver jubilee, the Star Parivaar Awards 2025 too came packed with fun, glamour, and drama. However, amidst all the glitz and excitement, the team of the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was reportedly miffed with the Anupama team after losing out on several awards. This has sparked speculation - is there a personal tiff between the two teams?

According to an independent industry source, "At the Star Parivaar Awards 2025, Team Anupama received many more awards compared to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Following this, a slight tension was noticeable between both teams. Interestingly, both shows are produced by the same production house, Director's Kut Productions, founded by Rajan Shahi. Is there an underlying issue between the teams of these two shows? Were they ignoring each other on the red carpet and refraining from greeting or hugging one another?"

