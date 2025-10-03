Star Parivaar Awards 2025: Two Mihirs, One Frame? Did Star Plus Pull Off the Wildest Crossover

The Star Parivaar Awards 2025 wasn't just about applauding the brightest and most loved television talent of today. This year, the grandeur went a step further, becoming a rare scenario where the past and present of Star Plus came under on roof, and in one frame making it an unforgettable celebration. More than a showcase of current stars, it turned into an emotional reunion, bringing back legends who once defined Indian television and letting them share the spotlight with today's favourites. And in the middle of all the glamour, one frame emerged that left fans stunned and nostalgic at the same time.

In a frame that sent shockwaves through soap opera fandoms, Amar Upadhyay and Ronit Roy were spotted together, sharing smiles, laughter and a whole lot of nostalgia. Yes, you read that right. Two Mihir Viranis. One frame. This was definitely not on our 2025 bucket list.

The iconic faces of Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Amar Upadhyay (the original Mihir) and Ronit Roy (who took over the mantle mid-series) came together 25 years after the show first aired, and naturally, fans are losing their collective minds.

Is Star Plus hinting at a crossover we never thought of? As soon as the image surfaced on social media, theories, memes have begun flooding and the excitement we can't contain. Or a multiverse-style crossover?

For millions who grew up watching Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Mihir Virani wasn't just a character, he was an era. Amar Upadhyay originated the role and became a household name overnight. When his character was 'killed off' and later replaced by Ronit Roy (in a now-iconic TV twist), the nation mourned and celebrated with equal passion.

Now, 25 years later, seeing both faces of Mihir together in a candid moment has triggered waves of the 2000s.

