Star Parivaar Awards 2025 | Udne Ki Aasha Star Kanwar Dhillon On Hosting SPA 2025: I Feel Absolutely...

Star Parivaar Awards 2025 Update: Kanwar Dhillon, who is currently winning hearts as Sachin Deshmukh in Udne Ki Aasha, is set to take on a brand-new challenge this year-hosting the much-celebrated Star Parivar Awards 2025. For the actor, this is not just another project but an emotional milestone.

"And I feel absolutely amazing and on top of the world, to get this opportunity. I'm grateful to the entire team of Star and the Star Parivar Awards for having this faith and belief in me," Kanwar shared with joy.

Kanwar's journey with Udne Ki Aasha has been nothing short of remarkable. The show, which recently expanded to a one-hour daily format, has been performing impressively on the rating charts. "It always feels very special when your show is doing well, when it's topping the rating charts. Right now, we are doing one hour content daily, and despite that, we have very good numbers. The channel is extremely happy, and I'm really grateful to our viewers who have continued to shower us with love," he expressed.

Talking about his hosting debut at such a grand scale, Kanwar admitted it's a dream come true. "Having grown up watching Star Parivar and these big award functions, even before I was an actor, and then being a part of it, and now getting a chance to host it is very, very special to me. I really hope I can match up to the expectations of my audiences, viewers, and the entire team who have high hopes from me."

Kanwar also shared his excitement for the big night, saying, "I just want to say that I am extremely grateful and happy with how everything has been going around with Udne Ki Aasha and all the love I've been receiving for playing Sachin Deshmukh and for the show and with Star Parivar I hope we all have a great evening, and Udne Ki Aasha wins some really nice categories, I win some, and the audiences are equally entertained with my hosting as they are with my performance in the show. I'm really looking forward to the event."

This year's edition is particularly significant as it marks the 25th year of Star Parivar Awards. With his charm, energy, and growing popularity, Kanwar Dhillon is all set to add spark to one of television's grandest nights.