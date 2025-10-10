Star Parivaar Awards 2025 | Udne Ki Aasha Star Neha Harsora On Her Performance: It Was Fun And…

Star Plus continues to stand as one of Indian television's most iconic channels, captivating viewers for decades with its engaging and memorable shows. This year, the network celebrated a remarkable milestone: 25 years of entertaining audiences. The channel celebrates its rich legacy while honoring its shows and artists every year with the Star Parivaar Awards. This year, the grand awards night holds even greater significance as it also marks the 25th anniversary.

The silver jubilee edition was a spectacular affair, brimming with electrifying performances, joyful moments, and emotional reunions that tugged at the heartstrings. Leading stars from the channel's top shows graced the stage, delivering performances that left the audience spellbound. Among the highlights was Neha Harsora, known for her role as Sailee in the hit series Udne Ki Aasha, who mesmerized everyone with her act.

Talking about her performance with her on-screen family, Neha shared, "It was really fun - it's always a great experience to be out for an event because it brings a completely different environment. We performed a lot for the Star Parivaar Awards, and it was quite a long act. My family, Like Me, Sachin, Renu, and Baba were a part of the act, and there were solo performances in between as well."

Neha further shared about her experience for the performance, "The act was based on retro music, which was very different from what we usually do, and that made it even more special. We didn't get much time to rehearse; otherwise, I believe we could have done even better. Still, whenever we get the time, we make sure to rehearse. Overall, it was fun, a good experience, and a memorable one."

The Star Parivaar Awards 2025 promises an unforgettable night celebrating the magic of Star Plus. Audiences can expect spectacular performances, emotional moments, and glittering reunions as beloved stars and iconic characters come together to celebrate the channel's 25-year journey. Blending nostalgia, glamour, and entertainment, the event stands as a grand salute to Star Plus's enduring legacy.

Tune in for the Star Parivaar Awards 2025 on 12th October, at 7 pm only on Star Plus.