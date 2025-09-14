Star Parivaar Awards 2025 Voting Results: Anupamaa Vs Yeh Rishta Vs Udne Ki Aasha- REAL SPA 2025 Winner Is...

Star Parivaar Awards 2025 voting results (winner): Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, brace yourself for an exciting edition of Star Plus' annual SPA as the channel is gearing up to celebrate 25 successful years. Leading TV celebrities, including Rupali Ganguly, Samridhii Shukla, Smriti Irani, Kanwar Dhillon, Rohit Purohit are all set to grace the red carpet of Star Parivaar Awards 2025 next week in Mumbai.

STAR PARIVAAR AWARDS 2025 DATE: WHEN IS SPA 2025?

"All the Star Plus actors and actresses will come together under one roof for the Star Parivaar Awards 2025. They will deliver exceptional performances, setting the stage on fire. The viewers can expect a visual extravaganza as Star Plus has special plans for the gala event. The rehearsals for SPA 2025 will commence soon in Mumbai. Several performances and significant themes have been designed for the Star Parivaar Awards 2025. Last year, the theme was related to a wedding, and this year, the organisers want to take things a notch higher," a reliable source told Filmibeat.

When asked about Star Parivaar Awards 2025 (SPA 2025) date, our source told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit,"Star Plus will organise Star Parivaar Awards 2025 in the third week of September in Filmcity Mumbai. The event not only celebrates 25 years of glory but also marks the return of Tulsi and Mihir aka Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay respectively to Star Parivaar Awards. While Samridhii Shukla, Rupali Ganguly, Rohit Jaiswal, Kanwar Dhillon, Neha Harsora will continue to perform, new additions to the family- Arjit Taneja, Riya Sharma and Abrar Qazi will also shake a leg at the gala event in Mumbai. Star Parivaar Awards 2025 will be held on Saturday (September 20)."

STAR PARIVAAR AWARDS 2025 VOTING RESULTS: WHO WILL WIN THE MOST AWARDS AT SPA 2025?

Anupamaa, Udne Ki, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are leading in the voting trends, as per the poll conducted by Filmibeat. Fans believe that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Udne Ki Aasha have the maximum chances of winning Best Jodi award at Star Parivaar 2025 Awards.

Before we share details about the voting results, here's a look at Star Parivaar Awards 2024 winners list.

Best Patni- Rupali Ganguly (Anupamaa)

Best Pati- Rohit Purohit (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai)

Best Beta- Hitesh Bharadwaj (Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin)

Best Bahu- Rupali Ganguly (Anupamaa)

Best Pita- Gaurav Khanna (Anupamaa)

Best Maa- Rupali Ganguly (Anupamaa)

Best Chota Sadasya- Krish (Udne Ki Aasha)

Most Stylish Male- Ankit Gupta (Maati Se Bandhi Dor)

Most Stylish Female- Bhavika Sharma (Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin)

Best Jodi- Jhanak