Star Parivaar Awards 2025 EXCL | Anupamaa Star Shivam Khajuria On Winning Best Beta Trophy: Every Step Has...

Shivam Khajuria Exclusive: After a long wait, the much-hyped Star Parivaar Awards 2025 was held in Mumbai recently. As expected, SPA 2025 turned out to be a star-studded affair with many A-listers from TV, including Rupali Ganguly, Kanwar Dhillon, Samridhii Shukla, and Shivam Khajuria, among others, making their presence felt with style and swag.

STAR PARIVAAR AWARDS 2025: SHIVAM KHAJURIA WINS BEST BETA

The glittering night of the Star Parivaar Awards 2025 celebrated the finest talents of Indian television, and among the highlights was Anupamaa star Shivam Khajuria walking away with a trophy. For those unaware, he won the Best Beta award, and it was a well-deserved win. The actor has been winning hearts for his performance as Prem in the top-rated Star Plus show Anupamaa and his Star Parivaar win has left his well-wishers elated.

The young actor, who has steadily carved his place in the hearts of audiences, took home the coveted award in a ceremony filled with grandeur, emotions, and star-studded moments.

SHIVAM KHAJURIA ON CLOUD NINE AFTER STAR PARIVAAR 2025 WIN

Expressing his heartfelt gratitude after receiving the award, Shivam told Filmibeat, "Winning this award is truly special. This is my second show with Star Plus, and it feels like every step has been a stepping stone toward growth. I am immensely grateful to Rajan Shahi sir for believing in me, from giving me the opportunity to be a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to entrusting me with the lead role of Prem in Anupamaa. Most importantly, I owe this to my well-wishers and the audience who have supported me since day one. Without their love and encouragement, this moment would not have been possible."

Over the years, Shivam Khajuria has showcased a steady and impressive career trajectory. Beginning with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, he quickly gained recognition for his talent and dedication. His journey took a major leap when he stepped into a leading role in Anupamaa, which not only cemented his place as one of television's most promising stars but also showcased his versatility as an actor. Today, his Star Parivaar Awards win stands as a testament to his growing impact in the industry and the bright future that lies ahead.