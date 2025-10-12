Star Parivaar Awards 2025 Winners List: Rupali Ganguly, Smriti Irani, Samridhii Shukla Win Popular Categories

Star Parivaar Awards 2025 winners list: The Star Parivaar Awards 2025 promises a grand celebration, bringing together popular actors from Star Plus. The event is set to dazzle with spectacular performances and unique themes.

According to a source, "All the Star Plus actors and actresses will come together under one roof for the Star Parivaar Awards 2025. They will deliver exceptional performances, setting the stage on fire." This year’s theme aims to surpass last year's wedding-related concept.

Filmibeat was the first to announce that the awards ceremony would take place on September 20, 2025. The event will be hosted at Filmcity in Mumbai during the third week of September. This occasion not only marks 25 years of success but also welcomes back beloved characters Tulsi and Mihir, played by Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay, respectively.

Where To Watch Star Parivaar Awards 2025 Full Show?

Fans can look forward to performances by familiar faces like Samridhii Shukla, Rupali Ganguly, Rohit Jaiswal, Kanwar Dhillon, and Neha Harsora. Newcomers Arjit Taneja, Riya Sharma, and Abrar Qazi are also set to join in the festivities. The gala promises an unforgettable night filled with entertainment and nostalgia for viewers.

The awards ceremony will honour outstanding talent across various categories. Amar Upadhyay from "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2" and Rohit Purohit from "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" have been recognised as Best Pita. Tanisha Mehta has been awarded Favourite Beti for her role in KSBKBT2.

SPA 2025 will be available for streaming on JioHotstar on October 12 at 7pm.

Star Parivaar Awards 2025 Full Winners List: Who Won What?

Samridhii Shukla has been named Favourite Bahu for her performance in YRKKH. Smriti Irani takes home the Favourite Patni award for her role in Kyunki Saas 2, while Amar Upadhyay also wins Favourite Pati for the same show. Rupali Ganguly's portrayal in Anupamaa earns her the title of Favourite Maa.

The Favourite Jodi award goes to Neha Harsora and Kanwar Dhillon for their roles in Udne Ki Aasha. These accolades highlight the exceptional talent within the Star Plus family and celebrate their contributions to Indian television.

This year's Star Parivaar Awards is set to be a memorable event, celebrating both new talents and cherished veterans of Indian television. With its blend of nostalgia and fresh energy, it promises an evening full of joy and entertainment for all attendees.

Best Pita- Amar Upadhyay (Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2) and Rohit Purohit (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai)

Favourite Beti- Tanisha Mehta (KSBKBT2)

Favourite Bahu- Samridhii Shukla (YRKKH)

Favourite Patni- Smriti Irani (Kyunki Saas 2)

Favourite Pati- Amar Upadhyay (Kyunki Saas 2)

Favourite Maa- Rupali Ganguly (Anupamaa)

Favourite Jodi- Neha Harsora, Kanwar Dhillon (Udne Ki Aasha)

Favourite Parivaar- Anupamaa