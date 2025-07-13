Star Parivaar Awards 2025 Winners, Nominations: Who Will Win SPA 2025 Best Jodi- Udne Ki Aasha Or Anupamaa?

Star Parivaar Awards 2025 winners, nomination: Hoge ye sapne sakaar, kyunki aaraha hai aapka Star Parivaar- Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, brace yourself for an entertaining event as Star Plus is all set to organise the Star Parivaar Awards 2025 next month. The most popular awards show in Indian television history will be conducted in Mumbai, where top artists from Star Plus will be honoured for their contribution.

WHEN IS STAR PARIVAAR AWARDS 2025 DATE?

"All the Star Plus actors and actress will come together under one roof for the Star Parivaar Awards 2025. They will deliver exceptional performances, setting the stage on fire. The viewers can expect a visual extravaganza as Star Plus has special plans for the gala event. The rehearsals for SPA 2025 will commence soon in Mumbai. Several performances and significant themes have been designed for the Star Parivaar Awards 2025. Last year, the theme was related to a wedding, and this year, the organisers want to take things a notch higher," a reliable source told Filmibeat.

STAR PARIVAAR AWARDS 2025 WINNERS LIST: WHO WILL WIN BEST JODI?

Last year, Jhanak and Anirudh won the Star Parivaar Awards Favourite Jodi. This year, new and old jodis are competing against each other to lift the winner's trophy. Prem-Rahi (Anupamaa), Sachin-Sailee (Udne Ki Aasha),

Sachin and Sailee have the maximum chances of winning Star Parivaar Awards 2025 Best Jodi.

Here's revisiting the winners of Star Parivaar Awards 2024!

Best Patni- Rupali Ganguly (Anupamaa)

Best Pati- Rohit Purohit (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai)

Best Beta- Hitesh Bharadwaj (Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin)

Best Bahu- Rupali Ganguly (Anupamaa)

Best Pita- Gaurav Khanna (Anupamaa)

Best Maa- Rupali Ganguly (Anupamaa)

Best Chota Sadasya- Krish (Udne Ki Aasha)

Most Stylish Male- Ankit Gupta (Maati Se Bandhi Dor)

Most Stylish Female- Bhavika Sharma (Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin)

Best Jodi- Jhanak