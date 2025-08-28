Star Parivaar Awards 2025 Winners: Who Will Win Best Jodi? Tulsi-Mihir, Sachin Sailee Or Armaan-Abhira

Photo Credit: Star Plus Instagram Page

Star Parivaar Awards 2025 winners list: It's time for the biggest awards night in Indian television history. While Zee Rishtey Awards 2025 has been conducted, Star Parivaar Awards 2025 promise to take things to the next level. Grab a bowl of popcorn and start the reading session as we have a spicy update for you.

STAR PARIVAAR AWARDS 2025 DATE, VENUE

Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, brace yourself for action, romance, entertainment and excitement at Star Parivaar Awards 2025. Star Plus is back with its annual property

"All the Star Plus actors and actresses will come together under one roof for the Star Parivaar Awards 2025. They will deliver exceptional performances, setting the stage on fire. The viewers can expect a visual extravaganza as Star Plus has special plans for the gala event. The rehearsals for SPA 2025 will commence soon in Mumbai. Several performances and significant themes have been designed for the Star Parivaar Awards 2025. Last year, the theme was related to a wedding, and this year, the organisers want to take things a notch higher," a reliable source earlier told Filmibeat.

"Star Plus will organise Star Parivaar Awards 2025 in the first week of September in Filmcity Mumbai. The event will be loaded with blockbuster performances. The gala event will also be special it marks the return of Tulsi and Mihir aka Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay respectively to Star Parivaar Awards. New additions like Arjit Taneja, Shivam Khajuria, Riya Sharma will also grace the event and perform at SPA 2025," an industry source told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit.

STAR PARIVAAR AWARDS 2025 WINNERS: WHO WILL WIN BEST JODI? SACHIN-SAILEE VS ARMAAN-ABHIRA

Before we talk about Star Parivaar Awards 2025 nominations, here's a look at the Star Parivaar Awards 2024 winners list!

Best Patni- Rupali Ganguly (Anupamaa)

Best Pati- Rohit Purohit (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai)

Best Beta- Hitesh Bharadwaj (Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin)

Best Bahu- Rupali Ganguly (Anupamaa)

Best Pita- Gaurav Khanna (Anupamaa)

Best Maa- Rupali Ganguly (Anupamaa)

Best Chota Sadasya- Krish (Udne Ki Aasha)

Most Stylish Male- Ankit Gupta (Maati Se Bandhi Dor)

Most Stylish Female- Bhavika Sharma (Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin)

Best Jodi- Jhanak