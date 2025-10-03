Star Parivar Awards 2025: Ronit Roy & Shweta Tiwari to Deliver an Unforgettable Performance

Star Plus, one of India's most loved and leading entertainment channels, has marked its silver jubilee this year, completing 25 years. It has given audiences some of the biggest shows over the years. Its iconic characters and stories have become household names across the nation. Every year, the channel celebrates its legacy with the much-awaited Star Parivaar Awards, and 2025 marks a historic milestone as the grand show completes 25 glorious years.

This silver jubilee edition was celebrated with unmatched grandeur, honoring beloved shows, characters, and artists that have shaped television. The evening witnessed dazzling performances, stunning appearances, and star-studded celebrations that left audiences enthralled. Among the many unforgettable acts, one of the most anticipated and mesmerizing highlights will be the performance by two of Star Plus' most iconic stars, Ronit Roy and Shweta Tiwari, who are all set to recreate magic on stage.

Ronit Roy and Shweta Tiwari, who once starred together in one of television's most iconic shows, Kasautii Zindagi Ki, are all set to deliver a mesmerizing performance with their unmatched chemistry on stage. After 24 long years, the beloved duo will be seen sharing the screen again, making this reunion even more special. As Mr. Bajaj and Prerna, they became one of the most loved couples in Indian television history, winning hearts with their timeless portrayal. Now, on the grand 25th anniversary of Star Plus, this iconic jodi from Kasautii Zindagi Ki returns to recreate their magic. It will truly be a nostalgic treat for audiences as they witness their favorite couple back together, bringing alive memories of an era-defining love story.

The red carpet of Star Parivaar Awards 2025 glittered with some of the biggest names in television, many of whom have been the iconic faces of Star Plus over the years. From Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholakia, Ronit Roy, and Karan Mehra to Divyanka Tripathi, who arrived with her husband Vivek Dahiya, the evening was filled with nostalgia and glamour. Stars like Shivangi Joshi, Jay Soni, Ragini Khanna, Amar Upadhyay, Gia Manek, Harsh Rajput, and Karan Patel added to the charm. The grandeur was further elevated by beloved Star Plus favorites-Rupali Ganguly, Samriddhi Shukla, Kanwar Dhillon, Megha Chakraborty, Kamar Rajpal, Neha Harsora, Shritama Mitra, Puneet Chouksey, Adrija Roy, Shivam Khajuria, and Divya Patil-along with Sandipta Sen, Vishal Singh, Ahem Sharma, Riya Kapoor, Ashlesha Sawant, Sanjay Narvekar, Manjeet Makkar, Aditi Tripathi, Akshit Sukhija, Anang Desai, Sumeet Sachdev, Riya Sharma, Arijeet Taneja, Khushi Dubey, and Zayn Ibad Khan. With creator Rajan Shahi also in attendance, the evening truly became a star-studded spectacle.

Star Parivaar Awards 2025 marked Star Plus' silver jubilee, celebrating its glorious journey of iconic shows and characters. The evening beautifully blended nostalgia with grandeur, while also promising an exciting future filled with unforgettable moments and fresh chapters in entertainment.

Watch Star Parivaar Awards 2025 on 12th October at 7pm only on Star Plus, for all energetic performances, emotional victories, and joyous celebrations from this Silver Jubilee special.