Star Parivaar Awards 2025: Samriddhi Shukla Of YRKKH Match Her Outfit With Radhika Merchant & Janhvi Kapoor?

With Star Parivaar Awards completing 25 years, the entire Star Plus family has come together to celebrate this grand milestone. Marking the silver jubilee of this iconic awards night, Star Parivaar Awards 2025 turned into a true fashion extravaganza, with television celebrities putting forth their best style statements.

Among them, Samriddhi Shukla caught everyone's attention as she was seen wearing an outfit similar to what Radhika Merchant wore during her haldi and Janhvi Kapoor was styled during the promotions of her recent release movie. This has sparked a comparison between these divas about who carried the look better?

Samriddhi, who plays Abhira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, wore an ensemble featuring an outfit made of real flowers, reminiscent of Radhika Merchant's haldi look and Janhvi Kapoor's movie promotional look. She donned this attire for her performance at the Star Parivaar Awards 2025.

The trend seems to be catching on, and Samriddhi's outfit choice has fueled curiosity, was her dupatta inspired by Janhvi Kapoor and Radhika Merchant's looks? Who wore it better? Who paid the perfect tribute to this trend?

Every year, the channel commemorates its legacy with the much-awaited Star Parivaar Awards, and 2025 marks the silver jubilee of this iconic celebration, honoring the shows and artists that have made Star Plus a household name. The awards show features some of the most dazzling performances, reunions of famous characters from the channel's iconic shows, stunning appearances, and star-studded celebrations that are sure to leave audiences enthralled. Fans can look forward to a spectacular evening as their favorite stars from beloved shows come together, promising an unforgettable celebration full of glamour, entertainment, and memorable moments.

