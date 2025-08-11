Star Plus Brings Janmashtami Joy With ‘Haathi Ghoda Paal Ki Birthday Kanhaiya Lal Ki’

Star Plus has always celebrated India's festivals with grandeur, color, and emotion turning every occasion into a vibrant spectacle that unites its beloved shows and characters. This Janmashtami, the channel is bringing that magic once again with 'Haathi Ghoda Paal Ki Birthday Kanhaiya Lal K', a festive special brimming with joy, games, and celebration, dedicated to Lord Krishna's birth.

In the recently released promo, viewers get a delightful glimpse of Anupama taking center stage as the gracious host. The celebrations, however, come with a twist a playful battle to decide who among the participants is the naughtiest. After all, what's Janmashtami without a little mischief in the spirit of Kanhaiya? The competition heats up as popular Star Plus jodis join the fray: Abhira and Armaan from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Prem and Raahi from Anupama, and Ved and Aarti from the show Aarti.

The promo teases moments of high energy and laughter, with games that bring out the mischievous side of everyone. Amidst the traditional decorations, dahi-handi fun, and Krishna-themed revelry, the air is thick with anticipation. Will it be Abhira and Armaan's cheeky charm, Prem and Raahi's playful banter, or Ved and Aarti's competitive spark that wins the title of "Naughtiest of All"?

One thing is certain this Janmashtami celebration promises a mix of tradition, entertainment, and laughter in true Star Plus style.

Watch Haathi Ghoda Paal Ki Birthday Kanhaiya Lal Ki on 16th August at 7 PM, only on Star Plus.