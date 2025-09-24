Star Plus Gears Up For A Grand Navratri With Beloved Characters Portraying Devi’s Nine Avatar

Star Plus has always ensured that its audiences remain connected and engaged during festivals, and this Navratri, the celebrations are set to be even more special. The channel is coming up with a unique festive line-up where viewers will witness the nine divine roop of Devi through its most beloved characters, blending spirituality with powerful storytelling.

In the recently dropped promo, the line-up begins with Tulsi from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, followed by Anupama from show Anupama, Sailee from Udne Ki Aasha, Rahi from Anupama, Abhira from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Aarthi from Aarthi Anjali Awasthi, Ishani from Ishani, Mitti from Sampoorna, and Jhanak from Jhanak. Each character will embody a form of the Goddess, reflecting strength, resilience, and devotion. With intense emotions and high-voltage drama, this Navratri special promises to be both devotional and dramatic, keeping audiences captivated each day.

Navratri is not only about prayers and celebration but also about the triumph of positivity and strength. Through its special episodes, Star Plus once again reaffirms its legacy of offering shows that connect deeply with viewers while celebrating culture and tradition.

Don't miss this grand celebration of faith and drama! Tune in from 22nd September to 1st October, every evening at 7 PM, only on Star Plus.