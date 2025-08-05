Star Plus Gears Up To Celebrate Rakshabandhan With ‘Star Parivaar Behen Ka Drama, Bhai Ka Swag’!

Known for bringing cultural moments alive on TV screen, Star Plus continues its tradition of celebrating Indian festivals with grandeur and emotion. This Rakshabandhan, the channel is set to showcase a vibrant and entertaining special titled Star Parivaar - Behen Ka Drama, Bhai Ka Swag, blending drama, dance, and the spirit of siblinghood.

The newly released promo offers a glimpse into the celebratory special, featuring Anupama as the host of the evening. The spotlight, shifts to an unexpected and high-energy face-off between Armaan from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Prem from Anupama. Both characters are seen lighting up the stage with power-packed performances, each determined to earn the title of Jhanak's brother.

The sequence is creatively built around the symbolic gesture of brotherhood during Rakshabandhan. With dramatic flair and dynamic choreography, the contenders bring their distinct styles and personalities to the performance. The narrative sets up an engaging question: who will ultimately be chosen as Jhanak's brother? The anticipation is heightened by the playful rivalry and unexpected twist in the festive storyline.

This special Rakshabandhan event captures the essence of the festival emotional bonds, spirited competition, and heartfelt celebrations all within the familiar warmth of Star Plus' fictional universe.

Watch Star Parivaar - Behen Ka Drama, Bhai Ka Swag, on 9th August, at 7 PM, only on Star Plus.