Star Plus Redefines Television With ‘Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh’ — The Greatest Story Ever Told Returns!

Star Plus, one of India's leading television channels known for delivering quality entertainment across genres, is once again set to make history. In collaboration with JioStar and Collective Media Network, the channel is bringing audiences Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh, a grand retelling of the greatest story ever told - a timeless tale that continues to inspire generations.

Taking storytelling to a whole new level, this magnificent series revives the eternal legend written by Rishi Ved Vyas, bringing alive the spiritual and emotional essence that has long resonated with Indian families. Blending mythology, emotion, and contemporary relevance, Star Plus steps into a new era of entertainment - one that redefines how epic tales are experienced on television while reconnecting audiences to the roots of faith, duty, and destiny.

Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh reawakens the moral and philosophical essence of the story while offering a deeply emotional and visual experience.

Known for constantly pushing creative boundaries, Star Plus once again delivers a masterpiece that celebrates the eternal struggle between righteousness and ego, devotion and destiny. With Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh, the channel continues its tradition of presenting grand, thought-provoking entertainment that connects deeply with viewers across generations.

This new interpretation brings the last avatar of Lord Krishna on Earth to life with powerful storytelling, breathtaking visuals, and heartfelt performances. Each episode promises to transport viewers into a world where divine purpose meets human emotion - a story that mirrors life's own battles of dharma, karma, and choice.

As the tale unfolds, audiences will witness not just a war between brothers, but a profound spiritual journey - one that continues to guide hearts and minds even in today's changing times. With this monumental series, Star Plus once again proves that some stories are not just told - they are experienced, felt, and lived.

Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh - The eternal epic that speaks to every generation, reminding us that truth and dharma will always prevail.

Watch Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh on 26th October, every Sunday at 7:30 PM, only on Star Plus!