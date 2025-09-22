Star Plus Rings In 25 Glorious Years With A Grand Celebration At Star Parivaar Awards 2025

Star Plus, one of India's most loved entertainment channels, celebrated its annual tradition with the much-awaited Star Parivaar Awards 2025. While the awards are held every year to honor the channel's beloved shows and characters, this edition was even more grandeur and exciting as it coincided with a historic milestone. Star Plus completed 25 glorious years in the entertainment industry. Marking this Silver Jubilee, the evening turned into a double celebration filled with enthusiasm, dazzling performances, and unforgettable moments of pride and nostalgia. A special press conference kicked off the celebration, setting the tone for what became one of the most memorable editions of the awards.

The red carpet shimmered with the presence of television's most popular names who have been an integral part of Star Plus' journey. Gracing the occasion were Urvashi Dholakia, Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi with her husband Vivek Dahiya, Shivangi Joshi, Karan Mehra, Amar Upadhyay, Ragini Khanna, Jay Soni, Gia Manek, Ronit Roy, and Harsh Rajput and Karan Patel. Adding to the grandeur were beloved Star Plus faces such as Rupali Ganguly, Samriddhi Shukla, Megha Chakraborty, Kamar Rajpal, Kanwar Dhillon, Neha Harsora, Shritama Mitra, Puneet Chouksey,Adrija Roy, Shivam Khajurria, Divya Patil, Manjeet Makkar, Sandipta Sen, Ahem Sharma, Vishal Singh, Riya Kapoor, Ashlesha Sawant, Sanjay Narvekar, Aditi Tripathi, Akshit Sukhija, Anang Desai, Sumeet Sachdev,Riya Sharma, Arijeet Taneja, Khushi Dubey, Zayn Ibad Khan, Rajan Shahi and many more, making it a true star-studded affair.

The night was not only about glamour but also about recognizing talent and celebrating performances. Enthusiastic dance numbers, heartfelt moments, and prestigious award announcements lit up the stage, showcasing the energy and creativity Star Plus is known for. From iconic veterans to promising new talents, the event honored contributions across generations.

With Star Parivaar Awards 2025, Star Plus celebrated its glorious past while promising an exciting future. As the channel steps into the next era of storytelling, it reaffirms its legacy of delivering inspiring, entertaining, and unforgettable moments.

Stay tuned for all the energetic performances, emotional victories, and joyous celebrations from this Silver Jubilee special.