“Stop Mocking Indian TV — It’s The Beating Heart Of Every Indian Home” By Ashish Dixit

In an age where glossy web series dominate headlines and streaming platforms churn out content by the minute, dismissing Indian television has become something of a fashionable pastime. But here's the reality - while OTT may trend, Indian TV still touches hearts, sparks conversations, and anchors millions of homes across the country.

As the lead actor in Pati Brahmachari on Dangal TV, I've had the privilege of stepping into a world that beautifully blends tradition, humour, and the unfiltered chaos of middle-class Indian life. It's vibrant, it's emotional, it's often hilarious - and above all, it's deeply relatable. Unlike the gated content of subscription platforms, television remains open, accessible, and proudly present in every living room, across every generation.

The love for Pati Brahmachari is proof enough - episodes regularly garner 12-13 million views on YouTube within just 24 hours of release. That's not just popularity; that's a cultural connection unfolding in real time.

Critics are quick to label Indian TV as melodramatic or out-of-sync - but let's be honest: so is life in India. Our storytelling doesn't chase "cool" - it mirrors the daily lives of real people. It's emotional, heightened, layered, and yes, sometimes loud. But isn't that what family life is?

Pati Brahmachari, for example, doesn't try to be edgy for the sake of it. Instead, it chooses honesty over hype. It highlights everyday dilemmas, intergenerational clashes, and the joy (and madness) of family bonds. And in doing so, it finds a place in people's hearts - not just on their screens.

While urban narratives shift toward personal screens and solitary viewing, television remains a shared ritual - a mother and daughter laughing together, a grandmother tuning in to her favourite serial, an entire family huddled around the dinner table as the evening episode plays in the background.

So the next time someone calls Indian TV "dated" or "over-the-top," I urge you to pause. Because behind every episode is a screen watched by millions - not alone, but together. Television still unites. It still comforts. It still reflects.

Let's not mock the medium that continues to be India's emotional backbone.

Let's celebrate it. One episode at a time.