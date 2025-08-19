“Stop Mocking Indian TV — It’s The Beating Heart Of Every Indian Home” By Ashish Dixit
In an age where glossy web series dominate headlines and streaming platforms churn out content by the minute, dismissing Indian television has become something of a fashionable pastime. But here's the reality - while OTT may trend, Indian TV still touches hearts, sparks conversations, and anchors millions of homes across the country.
As
the
lead
actor
in
Pati
Brahmachari
on
Dangal
TV,
I've
had
the
privilege
of
stepping
into
a
world
that
beautifully
blends
tradition,
humour,
and
the
unfiltered
chaos
of
middle-class
Indian
life.
It's
vibrant,
it's
emotional,
it's
often
hilarious
-
and
above
all,
it's
deeply
relatable.
Unlike
the
gated
content
of
subscription
platforms,
television
remains
open,
accessible,
and
proudly
present
in
every
living
room,
across
every
generation.
The love for Pati Brahmachari is proof enough - episodes regularly garner 12-13 million views on YouTube within just 24 hours of release. That's not just popularity; that's a cultural connection unfolding in real time.
Critics are quick to label Indian TV as melodramatic or out-of-sync - but let's be honest: so is life in India. Our storytelling doesn't chase "cool" - it mirrors the daily lives of real people. It's emotional, heightened, layered, and yes, sometimes loud. But isn't that what family life is?
Pati Brahmachari, for example, doesn't try to be edgy for the sake of it. Instead, it chooses honesty over hype. It highlights everyday dilemmas, intergenerational clashes, and the joy (and madness) of family bonds. And in doing so, it finds a place in people's hearts - not just on their screens.
While urban narratives shift toward personal screens and solitary viewing, television remains a shared ritual - a mother and daughter laughing together, a grandmother tuning in to her favourite serial, an entire family huddled around the dinner table as the evening episode plays in the background.
So the next time someone calls Indian TV "dated" or "over-the-top," I urge you to pause. Because behind every episode is a screen watched by millions - not alone, but together. Television still unites. It still comforts. It still reflects.
Let's not mock the medium that continues to be India's emotional backbone.
Let's celebrate it. One episode at a time.