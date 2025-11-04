Story TV Pioneers India’s First Microdrama Reality Show-Sach Ya Kalesh

India's first ever microdrama reality show will pioneer an all new format for audiences Show will feature 9 couples across multiple episodes and air from 2nd November onwards

Story TV by Eloelo Group, India's leading micro drama platform with over 2 crore users and home to over 300 plus microdramas is all set to launch India's first ever microdrama reality show titled "Sach Ya Kalesh". The non-fiction reality show is a pioneering new format never seen before in India.

Hosted by celebrity matchmaker, Sima Taparia, the unscripted reality show is a candid, inclusive, fun yet heartwarming take on modern relationships. The show's tagline - "Har Relationship Ka Asli Test" stands for the lie detector test couples will take on the show and how it will help them navigate through the toughest parts of their relationships.

The vertical format reality show features 9 real life couples who take a lie detector test to measure the strength of their relationships with Sima Taparia quizzing them on their answers. This will be followed by Sima ji talking to the couples and assisting them to either continue or end their relationship live on camera. The real life couples are drawn from different walks of life and from around the country.

This original microdrama reality show has been conceptualised by Story TV and is produced by Aarambh Entertainment.

Talking about the concept of the show, Saurabh Pandey, Founder and CEO, Story TV, said, "Today marks a new beginning for the Indian entertainment and microdrama industry. With microdramas already becoming a mainstream choice for millions of viewers, we are taking the next big leap with Sach Ya Kalesh - India's first non fiction reality microdrama. The show pushes the boundaries of storytelling by blending unscripted reality TV into a crisp vertical format designed for today's mobile-first audiences. At its heart, Sach Ya Kalesh is an original IP that explores the beautiful chaos of relationships, conflicts & lots of drama - hosted by India's favourite matchmaker Sima Taparia. This is TV 2.0 - vertical, relatable, spontaneous, raw and right in the palm of your hand."

Commenting on her experience of hosting the show, Sima Taparia, said, " Modern relationships are complex and from my experience of having spoken with hundreds of couples, long lasting relationships take a lot of work. When I first heard about the concept of Sach Ya Kalesh from Story TV, I found the format refreshing and also the need of the hour. This was so innovative and intriguing that I had a great time shooting for the vertical microdrama series. The couples on screen are real and honest. Love, breakups and fights happen real time and what the audience sees on screen is people in their true and real elements."

Talking about the concept, Abhishek Rege, Founder, Aarambh Entertainment, said, "We, at Aarambh Entertainment, see microdramas as an important mainstay for the entertainment ecosystem going forward. It has been an incredible experience to bring Story TV's vision to life and create "Sach Ya Kalesh" for a new generation of audiences who prefer vertical content. I think this could unlock a new generation of viewers who spend most of their time on their phones. Good to see how Story TV is championing this and we are excited to see more such formats."

The episodes will be dropped daily starting from 2nd November. The show will be streaming only on the Story TV app.

Sach Ya Kalesh is Story TV's push into innovative and experimental new formats to make microdramas a mainstream form of storytelling for millions.

In line with this vision Story TV aims to release over 800 plus microdramas in the next 1 year and aims to onboard 100 million users to micro dramas. In Oct 2025, Story TV emerged as the most downloaded app in India and ranked number 1 on the Play Store.

Story TV also recently partnered with Balaji Telefilms to produce a new slate of exciting microdramas.