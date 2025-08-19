Sumbul Touqeer Khan On Itti Si Khushi: I Love Anvita Because She Is Trying To Do The Right Thing, But She..

Actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan, who rose to fame with Imlie and later won hearts with her stint in Bigg Boss 16, is now set to take on a new challenge as the lead in Sony SAB's upcoming show Itti Si Khushi. The family drama, rooted in emotions and resilience, will see her step into the shoes of Anvita Divekar.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of Mumbai, Itti Si Khushi tells the story of Anvita, a 21-year-old girl who becomes the backbone of her family after life takes a difficult turn.

With a father battling alcoholism and a mother who has abandoned them, Anvita is left to care for her five younger siblings. Sacrificing her own aspirations and dreams of education, she becomes the anchor of a household on the brink, silently shouldering responsibilities far beyond her years.

Sumbul describes her character as deeply relatable yet layered. "I love Anvita because she is the eldest daughter trying to do the right thing. But with all this, she is also flawed," she shared, adding that the emotional weight of the role makes it both challenging and fulfilling.

Through Anvita's journey, the show aims to highlight the quiet sacrifices and unspoken struggles of those who hold their families together, while also celebrating their small yet powerful victories.

With a heartfelt story, a relatable protagonist, and the promise of an emotional rollercoaster, Itti Si Khushi is poised to strike a chord with audiences.

She will be seen alongside actor Rajat Verma in the show. Speaking about working with him, she said, "He makes everybody laugh on set, he is very fun to be around." Rajat, on his part, praised her sincerity, saying, "Sumbul is very truthful and very serious about her craft." With a laugh, he also added, "The most annoying thing is that I am her punching bag."