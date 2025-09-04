Sun Neo Actors Akash Jagga and Suraj Pratap Singh Share Their Teacher’s Day Memories

Not all heroes wear capes-some enter our lives as teachers. They guide us, shape us, and leave behind lessons that last far beyond the classroom. This Teacher's Day, Sun Neo's lead actors share their heartfelt memories and thoughts about their teachers.

Akash Jagga who plays Kundan in 'Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani' shared, "Just like for everyone, my first teacher was my mother. She has been the one who shaped my values, taught me patience, and showed me the meaning of unconditional love. Everything I am today has its foundation in her teachings. Whenever I hear 'Teacher's Day,' it instantly takes me back to my school days, when we would plan little surprises for our teachers-be it a handmade card or a small performance. The happiness on their faces made us realize how selflessly teachers give to us and how even the smallest gesture of gratitude means so much to them. On this Teacher's Day, I just want to thank all my teachers-for being patient with us, for believing in us even when we doubted ourselves, and for shaping us into who we are today. Their lessons truly stay with us far beyond the classroom."

Suraj Pratap Singh who plays Prem in 'Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani' shared, "Teachers' Day always brings back sweet memories of school, when we used to dress up and act like our teachers. At that time, it felt so exciting, but today I realize that no matter how much we tried, we could never truly take their place because a teacher's value can only be felt with time and experience. For me, the greatest teacher in my life has always been Mahakal. Since childhood, I have grown up listening to His stories from my mother, and those learnings still guide me whenever I face challenges. My teachers and Mahakal together have shaped my values, my discipline, and my way of looking at life."

Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani follows Divya's mysterious journey filled with love, secrets, and unexpected twists after she meets Prem. On the other hand, Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani is about Ghevar, a cheerful and independent girl from a small village in Rajasthan. Her simple life takes a sudden turn when a newborn baby unexpectedly becomes a part of it.

Watch Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani at 8:30 PM and Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani at 9:00pm, only on Sun Neo.