Sun Neo Actors Megha Ray and Akash Jagga Shared How They Celebrate Ganesh Utsav

Ganesh Chaturthi is that time of the year when every street, every home, and every heart lights up with joy. From one neighborhood to another, Ganpati Bappa arrives with grandeur, spreading positivity and excitement all around. This same festive spirit is shared by Sun Neo's actors Megha Ray from Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani and Akash Jagga from Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani, who bring their own warmth and enthusiasm to the celebrations.

Megha Ray, who plays Divya in Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani, shared, "Growing up in Mumbai, Ganesh Chaturthi has always been a special experience for me. The whole city transforms with so much energy and positivity. At home, we don't bring an idol, but we all gather in front of the Ganesh murti in our temple and do aarti together as a family. What I enjoy the most is visiting pandals with my friends-it's such a Mumbai thing, and the fun of roaming around at night, sometimes in that light drizzle, is unmatched. This year, I just hope we get at least a day off from the shoot of my current Sun Neo's show, Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani, so I can continue this tradition and plan my pandal visits."

Akash Jagga, who plays Kundan in Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani, shared, "Ganesh Chaturthi always brings so much positivity into everyone's life. At my home in Mumbai, we also welcome Bappa with great love. My parents have immense faith in Ganpati Bappa, and they travel all the way from Jaipur to Mumbai just to be part of the celebration. We keep Bappa for one and a half days and do seva with full devotion. This year, I even took two days off from the shoot of Sun Neo's Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani so I can spend that time serving Bappa and being with my parents. There's truly a different kind of peace and happiness when you celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with family-it feels like Bappa blesses the entire home with positivity and love."

Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani follows Divya's mysterious journey filled with love, secrets, and unexpected twists after she meets Prem. On the other hand, Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani is about Ghevar, a cheerful and independent girl from a small village in Rajasthan. Her simple life takes a sudden turn when a newborn baby unexpectedly becomes a part of it.

Watch Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani at 8:30 PM and Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani at 9:00pm, only on Sun Neo.