Sun Neo Actors Suraj Pratap Singh and Savi Thakur Get Candid About Meaningful Connections This Friendship Day

Friends are the family we choose for ourselves. They stand by us, protect us, and bring so much colour into our lives. That's what makes Friendship Day so special. It's a chance to celebrate the people who make life a little easier, a little happier, and a lot more meaningful. On this occasion, lead actors from Sun Neo's popular shows, Suraj Pratap Singh from Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani and Savi Thakur from Rishto Se Bandhi Gauri, opened up about what friendship means to them.

Suraj Pratap Singh, who plays Prem in Sun Neo's Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani, shared, "There are so many types of love, but I feel friendship is one of the most special. I've never had a huge group of friends, but the few childhood friends I do have are very close to my heart. For me, real friendship is when someone is there for you in your worst moments, without even being asked. It's those small gestures that stay with you forever. In real life, I'm very calm and quiet, quite the opposite of Prem. But I've added a lot of my friends' traits to his character, and I feel happy knowing their qualities are helping me perform better."

Savi Thakur, who plays Rudra in Sun Neo's Rishto Se Bandhi Gauri, shared his take on friendship, "Friendship is that one bond that doesn't break, no matter what. Whether we're laughing, being silly, or having emotional moments, it always feels real and comforting. A friend, for me, is someone who looks out for you and isn't afraid to tell you when you're wrong. My best friend is Aman Sharma, who plays my elder brother Virendra in the show. We were close even before this, but working together has made our bond even stronger. There was this one fight scene between us that turned out so well, everyone on set kept talking about it even after we were done shooting. It's just more fun when you're working with your best friend, and I hope we get to do more shows together."

Rishto Se Bandhi Gauri tells the story of a kind-hearted girl forced into an unwanted marriage. As she becomes part of the Bundela family, she faces everyday challenges with courage and faith. On the other hand, Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani follows Divya's mysterious journey filled with love, secrets, and unexpected twists after she meets Prem.

Watch Rishto Se Bandhi Gauri at 8:00 PM and Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani at 8:30 PM, Monday to Sunday, only on Sun Neo.