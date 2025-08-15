Sun Neo Actresses Megha Ray And Gauri Shelgaonkar Recall Janmashtami Memories

As the sweet sound of bhajans fills the air and homes light up with devotion, the festival of Janmashtami brings with it not just tradition, but a flood of childhood memories, emotions, and spiritual connection. Sun Neo's actresses Megha Ray, who plays the role of Divya in Divya Prem, and Gauri Shelgaonkar, who portrays Ghevar in Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani, shared their perspectives and memories of Janmashtami.

Megha Ray, who plays the role of Divya in Divya Prem: Pyaar aur Rahasya Ki Kahani, shares, "Janmashtami has always been a joyful and festive celebration in our home. My mom observes a fast the entire day and only eats after Krishna's birth at midnight. I absolutely love preparing for Krishna Janm-it's something I've always taken charge of myself, from decorations to arranging the puja thali. The excitement of watching Dahi Handi the next day used to be something else! This year, due to the shoot of Divya Prem: Pyaar aur Rahasya Ki Kahani on Sun Neo, I might miss the Dahi Handi celebration, but I'll definitely end the day with a peaceful puja at home with my family after pack-up."

Gauri Shelgaonkar, who plays Ghevar in Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani, says, "Janmashtami has always held a special place in my heart. It brings back so many childhood memories-dressing up as Radha in school functions and the excitement of watching Dahi Handi with friends. But this year, the festival feels even more meaningful. In my current show Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani on Sun Neo, there's a moment where a child unknowingly comes into my character's life-just like how baby Krishna came into Yashoda's arms. That emotional connection between a mother and her divine child is something I truly felt while performing. Festivals like Janmashtami remind us of faith, love, and the magic of destiny. Wishing everyone a joyful and blessed celebration!"

Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani follows Divya's mysterious journey filled with love, secrets, and unexpected twists after she meets Prem. On the other hand, Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani is about Ghevar, a cheerful and independent girl from a small village in Rajasthan. Her simple life takes a sudden turn when a newborn baby unexpectedly becomes a part of it.

Watch Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani at 8:30 PM and Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani at 9:00 pm, only on Sun Neo.