Sun Neo Actresses Megha Ray And Gauri Shelgaonkar Share Their Navratri Memories

As Navratri lights up homes and hearts with colors, devotion, and the rhythm of Garba, actors are also cherishing their fond memories of the festival. Megha Ray, who plays Divya in Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani, shares how Garba feels to her, while Gauri Shelgaonkar, seen as Ghevar in Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani, recalls her Nagpur celebrations.

Megha Ray, who plays Divya in Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani shared, "Navratri has always been one of the most exciting times of the year for me. The energy, the colors, and the devotion during these nine days are truly unmatched. I absolutely enjoy playing Garba-it's not just a dance, it feels like a celebration of togetherness and joy. As a child, Navratri was even more special because many women in our neighborhood would call us for Kanjak puja. I still remember the happiness of receiving little gifts, toys, and treats-it felt magical. The whole atmosphere of lights, music, and devotion makes Navratri such a vibrant festival. Even today, whenever I see people playing Garba, it instantly brings back those cherished childhood memories."

Gauri Shelgaonkar, who plays Ghevar in Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani, expressed, "Navratri is very close to my heart because at my home in Nagpur, we always do Devi Sthapana, and it's such a joy to be part of all the preparations. Every day is filled with aarti, puja, and Garba, which I absolutely love playing. I still remember how my friends and I would start getting ready by 7 or 8 in the evening and dance Garba late into the night. With my mom, I would visit different pandals to seek Devi's blessings and admire the beautifully crafted idols of the Goddess in her many forms. As an actor, I often imagine myself in a mythological role, and if I ever get the chance, I would love to portray Goddess Parvati. Being a devotee of Lord Mahadev, I deeply admire her grace, beauty, and strength, and bringing her to life on screen would be nothing less than a dream come true."

Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani follows Divya's mysterious journey filled with love, secrets, and unexpected twists after she meets Prem. On the other hand, Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani is about Ghevar, a cheerful and independent girl from a small village in Rajasthan. Her simple life takes a sudden turn when a newborn baby unexpectedly becomes a part of it.

