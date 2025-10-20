Sun Neo Actresses Megha Ray, Gauri Shelgaonkar And Anandita Sahoo Share Their Diwali Special Memories

As the festival of lights approaches, the air fills with the excitement of diyas, sweets, and cherished memories. This Diwali, Sun Neo's actress Megha Ray from Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani, Gauri Shelgaonkar from Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani, and Anandita Sahoo from Satyaa Sachee - opened up about their childhood memories and how they celebrate Diwali.

Megha Ray who plays Divya in 'Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani', shares, "After Navratri, there's always that special excitement in the air; as if everyone is waiting for Diwali to arrive. The moment the festive fragrance of sweets, flowers, and diyas fills the air, it feels like magic. For me, Diwali is all about spending time with my family; cleaning and decorating the house together, lighting diyas, and spreading happiness. I don't enjoy bursting firecrackers because I have pets at home, and I know how scared animals and birds get because of the noise. This year, I'll be celebrating Diwali with my family as well as with my new family on the sets of Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani."

Gauri Shelgaonkar who plays Ghevar in 'Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani', shared, "Diwali has always been one of my favorite times of the year. Ever since childhood, I would get so excited as soon as the festival started. My mother used to make so many snacks, ladoos, chivda, chakli, and a lot more. My brother and I loved chakli the most, so we always finished it quickly, and then mom had to make it all over again! I also loved making big, colorful rangolis in front of our house. This year, I've taken a couple of days off from shooting Prathon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani to go home and spend time with my family. I'm really looking forward to enjoying Diwali with them, cherishing the food, colors, and all the joyful moments together."

Anandita Sahoo who plays Satyaa in 'Satyaa Sachee', shared, "Some memories never fade, and my childhood Diwali in Odisha is one of them. I remember celebrating it by floating diyas on the Mahanadi River during Kartika Purnima; the whole city would glow, and the air would smell of chhena poda and mangala sweets. Even today, those memories make me smile. This year too, I'm excited to celebrate in a simple, traditional way; decorating the house with jhoti (rangoli), lighting diyas, offering prayers, and enjoying homemade sweets. I'll also be celebrating with my Satyaa Sachee family on set, carrying sweets made at home for everyone. After all, Diwali is all about sharing love, light, and happiness."

Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani follows Divya's mysterious journey filled with love, secrets, and unexpected twists. On the other hand, Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani is about Ghevar, a cheerful and independent girl from a small village in Rajasthan, whose simple life takes a sudden turn when a newborn baby unexpectedly becomes a part of it. Meanwhile, Satyaa Sachee tells the story of two inseparable sisters, bold and fearless Satyaa, and gentle, selfless Sachee, whose bond goes beyond blood, rooted in love and trust as they face every challenge together.

