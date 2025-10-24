Sun Neo Spreads Festive Joy With Chhath Puja Hampers — Actress Ridhima Tiwari Joins To Celebrate

As the glow of diyas brightens every heart and the melodies of Chhath Puja fill the air, Sun Neo, the Hindi GEC channel of Sun TV Network, continues its heartfelt tradition of celebrating togetherness and love. Staying true to its tagline "Dil Se Jiyo," the channel once again carried forward its special festive initiative by distributing beautifully curated Chhath Puja hampers to families traveling back home to celebrate with their loved ones. This year, the heartwarming activity took place at Mumbai's LTT Railway Station and Delhi's New Delhi and Anand Vihar Railway Stations.

To make the moment even more special, Ridhima Tiwari, who is currently seen as a powerful Rakshashi in Sun Neo's ongoing show Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani, joined the celebration at Mumbai's LTT Railway Station to personally hand over these hampers to people traveling home for the festivals. Her presence added a spark of affection and connection as she interacted with families, exchanged festive wishes, and shared smiles that truly captured the essence of the season. Each hamper was thoughtfully packed in a Sun Neo canvas bag, carrying traditional festive essentials like lehtha (wax bangles), sindoor, and alta symbols of love, devotion, and togetherness. The distribution took place at the railway stations where countless people were seen returning home to their families, their faces lighting up with joy as they received this token of affection from Sun Neo.

Speaking of which Ridhima Tiwari shared, "Honestly, I think this initiative by Sun Neo for Chhath Puja is truly beautiful and very unique. I've never heard of something like this before. The idea of including sindoor and alta in the hampers is so thoughtful because these are not just items, they are part of our culture and roots. Especially for the women who form a big part of our audience, those who connect deeply with our shows this gesture touches the right emotions. You know, when you strike the right emotional chord, a genuine connection is formed and that bond is very important. Once that connection is made, it stays forever. So I feel this is a heartfelt and meaningful initiative. And the fact that it's happening in both Mumbai and Delhi makes it even more special."

She further added, "I'm so grateful that Sun Neo gave me the opportunity to be a part of this to personally distribute the gifts. Many of these people might never have met me otherwise, and I might never have met them. Today, seeing them at the station, talking to them, and feeling their love it's such a special experience. People were so happy and surprised to see me there. As an actor, it gave me a chance to connect with my audience on a personal level. When they meet me as a person and then see me on screen, that bond becomes even stronger. This experience not only made me happy but also created a deeper connection between the audience and Sun Neo."

Through this thoughtful initiative, Sun Neo once again proved that its celebrations go beyond screens they live in the hearts of its audience. By touching lives and reuniting families, the channel beautifully reflected the true essence of its philosophy celebrating emotions, traditions, and togetherness.