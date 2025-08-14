Sun Neo Stars Open Up About What Independence Means to Them

Freedom isn't always wrapped in flags or echoed in speeches. Sometimes, it hides in the unnoticed corners of our lives - in stolen smiles, unfiltered thoughts, and the courage to just be. Sun Neo actors Suraj Pratap Singh from Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani and Akash Jagga from Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani reflect on what Independence Day means to them, not just as actors, but as individuals living in a free country shaped by sacrifice, struggle, and hope. Here's what they had to say about the deeper meaning of freedom in today's world.

Suraj Pratap Singh, who plays Prem in Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani, shared a thoughtful message for Independence Day: He says, "For me, freedom isn't just a word, it's about the simple joys we often take for granted. It's about smiling freely, eating what you love, going wherever your heart takes you, and living life on your own terms. I honestly can't imagine being told what to do or how to live; even small restrictions bother me. So, I often think about how people in those times must've lived with so many limitations, and it's hard to even accept that as reality. That's why I'm deeply grateful to every freedom fighter who gave us this life of independence. Thanks to their courage, we get to breathe freely today."

Akash Jagga, who plays the role of Kundan in the show 'Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani,' shared what freedom means to him. He shared, "Freedom isn't something we should remember only once a year; it's something we live every single day. We're lucky to enjoy the freedom our ancestors fought so hard for, without having to struggle the way they did. That's why it's our responsibility to value it. For me, freedom means living without filters, being real, and being true to who I am without changing my nature or behavior to please others. But with that freedom comes responsibility. Whether it's freedom in your family, work, or personal life, don't take it for granted. Use it to grow, to help others, and to contribute something meaningful. That's the best way to honour the gift we've been given."

Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani follows Divya's mysterious journey filled with love, secrets, and unexpected twists after she meets Prem. On the other hand, Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani is about Ghevar, a cheerful and independent girl from a small village in Rajasthan. Her simple life takes a sudden turn when a newborn baby unexpectedly becomes a part of it.

