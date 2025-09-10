Sunita Ahuja Spills On Pati Patni Aur Panga: “Govinda May Have Flirted With Many, But Sonali Hi Bach Gayi Bus"

When you bring Govinda's Biwi No. 1 Sunita Ahuja and host Sonali Bendre together on one stage, expect fireworks of nostalgia, laughter, and unfiltered honesty. COLORS' 'Pati Patni Aur Panga - Jodiyon Ka Reality Check' turns into a full-blown trip down memory lane as the evening becomes a fanfare of Govinda's legacy and Sunita's candour. The fun begins when Govinda's name naturally comes up in conversation, with Munawar Faruqui trying to pull Sunita into a dance. Sunita playfully shuts him down with her trademark humour, quipping, "Main teri Biwi No. 1 thodi hu jo tu mere saath dance kar raha hai!" Right then, it was clear that she was ready to own the episode. She adds fuel to the fire by cheekily asking if the show was inspired by Govinda and her own married life, remarking that she creates panga wherever she goes.

The biggest highlight of the evening came when Sunita dropped a bombshell, admitting that while Govinda had playfully flirted with almost everyone, Sonali was the only woman he never tried his charm on. The confession turned into television gold - the jodis gasped, the audience burst into laughter, and Sonali blushed, especially since she had made her big-screen debut opposite Govinda in Aag. The nostalgia peaked when Sunita unveiled a life-sized standee of Govinda, sparking a mass dance to Main Toh Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha with Sonali, the jodis, and Sunita all joining in. Adding to the fun, Sudesh Lehri hid behind the standee, mimicked Govinda, and landed a playful slap on Abhishek Kumar.

The laughter soon gave way to a "marital report card" when Isha Malviya asked Sunita to rate Govinda. Calling him a classic late-latif who often misses calls, she gave him a 7 for responsibility. But the real surprise came when Isha pressed her to rate his loyalty. With the jodis waiting eagerly and contestants teasing that Sunita never lies, she mischievously gave her husband a 6. The answer shocked everyone, set off loud laughter, and proved once again that only Sunita can bring such candid, playful fun to the stage.

Talking about her experience on the show, Sunita Ahuja says, "Being on Pati Patni Aur Panga was like taking a beautiful walk down memory lane, filled with nostalgia and laughter. I loved dancing to Govinda's songs again, sharing the stage with Sonali, and enjoying the playful energy of so many lovely jodis. Spending that time with Sonali was extra special - we laughed and remembered all those fun moments from the past that are still so close to our hearts. I revealed that while Govinda may have flirted with many, Sonali hi bach gayi bus! She was the only actress he never tried his charm on. In fact, Govinda gave Sonali her first big break in Aag, and he would often say that when I was younger, I reminded him of Sonali. Ha Ha Ha Ha. It was truly special to relive those moments, share a few untold truths, and celebrate the Govinda-style entertainment that has always been such a big part of my life."

