Super Dancer 5 New Episode: 30 Years In Entertainment Industry: Shilpa Shetty Gets Emotional

As an upcoming episode of Super Dancer Chapter 5 celebrates childhood with the theme 'Masti Ki Pathshala', a special moment unfolds when the makers visit judge Shilpa Shetty's school. A special video clip highlights the Bollywood Diva's school days, a special salute to the artist who has completed 30 years in the entertainment industry. The clip featured glimpses of her childhood, classmates, teachers, and even her principal.

Shilpa, who is celebrating 30 years in the film industry this year, couldn't hold back her emotions. With teary eyes, she shared, "Honestly, I cannot believe that I've completed 30 years in the industry. I never thought I would accomplish this much in my life. When I hear people talk about how my journey has inspired them, I feel blessed and overwhelmed. I'm happy that people remember me as a good human being first, and all the accomplishments come later. School days were the best days."

With fun performances, emotional memories, and Shilpa Shetty's touching reflection, the Masti Ki Pathshala episode turned into one of the most memorable chapters of Super Dancer.

