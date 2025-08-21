Super Dancer 5 Today Episode: Bharti Singh Turns Mom For Contestant Shanky. Her Special Gesture Will Melt....

This week on Super Dancer Chapter 5, the stage will welcome Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa as special guests. True to their style, the duo brought laughter and warmth to the show, but it was Bharti's heartfelt gesture for contestant Shanky that stole the spotlight.

After Shanky and his Super Guru Vipul's performance, Bharti shared that since Shanky's mother could not be present on set owing to her ongoing medical treatment, she sought a special permission from Shanky's mother. Bharti said, "Shanky is extremely talented. I want to share that my mother had also gone through similar kidney treatment just like Shanky's mother. But I stayed positive and so is Shanky. As all the contestants here are accompanied by their mothers and they feed their children, go out during break time, I want your (Shanky's mother) permission to take Shanky to my home and prepare a special Gobi KE Parathe with White Butter and feed him with my hands."

Bharti's emotional gesture got an instant approval from Shanky's mother, who spoke to Bharti via a special video call. Bharti's gesture touched everyone's heart. While the judges shared their feedback on Shanky's act, it was Bharti's warm gesture that became the highlight of the evening. It reminded everyone that the show is not just about showcasing talent but also about celebrating the mother-child bond.

