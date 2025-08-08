Get Updates
Super Dancer 5 Today Episode: Shilpa Shetty Turns Up The Fun Dancing With Contestants’ Fathers!

Super Dancer Chapter 5, which celebrates the beautiful bond between mother and child, now presents a special surprise as Fathers of all the contestants join the show. This weekend, Super Dancer Chapter 5 will present some of the most entertaining and fun moments. While Shilpa has time and again amazed everyone with her jaw-dropping appearance on stage, this time what made the performance even more fun, and heartwarming was the surprise twist - Contestant Fathers invited Shilpa to join them on stage. Their fun steps, smiles, and effort to match her moves brought big smiles to everyone watching.

Shilpa cheered them on, clapped for their energy, and even taught them some of the dance moves. The audience and judges couldn't stop enjoying and clapping. It was a light-hearted and joyful moment that brought both entertainment and emotion. The performance was not just about dance it was about celebrating fathers, joy, and creating memories.

With her charm and grace, Shilpa Shetty once again proved why she continues to win hearts on and off screen.

Watch Super Dancer Chapter 5 every Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV.

