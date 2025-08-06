Super Dancer 5: Who Is Apsara Boro? Shilpa Shetty To Sponsor Super Dancer Chapter 5 Contestant's Education 

The latest season of Super Dancer Chapter 5 on Sony Entertainment Television continues to win hearts with its electrifying performances and emotionally rich storytelling. As this edition celebrates the beautiful bond between mothers and their children, the upcoming episode takes it a notch higher by welcoming the fathers of the contestants to witness their kids shine on the grand stage.

One of the most touching moments unfolds during contestant Apsara's performance. Her act, a heartfelt tribute to her father, a hardworking rickshaw driver who toils from dawn to dusk to support his family, left everyone teary-eyed. Due to his demanding job, Apsara's father rarely gets the chance to see her dance live, making this moment even more poignant. Watching her perform with such passion and dedication moved him to tears, deeply touching everyone present.

Apsara received a standing ovation from judge Shilpa Shetty, who also pulled out her iconic 'seedi'-a signature salute to stellar performances on the show. But what followed next turned this emotional high into something truly unforgettable. When Apsara's father opened up about his modest income and the challenges he faces in supporting her dance training, host Paritosh Tripathi aka Mamaji was quick to extend a helping hand. In a heartfelt gesture, he said, "Ek poore saal ki fees hamare taraf se"-pledging to sponsor Apsara's training for an entire year.

Moved by his generosity, Shilpa also stepped in to ensure Apsara's dreams are not limited by her circumstances. Praising Paritosh, Shilpa Shetty added, "Aapne mujhe bhi inspire kardiya. Ek se bhale do. Aapne ek saal ka kiya, dasvi tak mein karungi. Apsara jo padhai karna chahti hai, woh zimmedari meri." With this, Shilpa committed to sponsoring Apsara's education until class 10.

This emotional episode, marked by an unforgettable performance and heartfelt support from the show's family, promises to be one of the season's most inspiring highlights.

