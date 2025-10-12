Super Dancer 5 Winner & Runner-Up: Who Are Aadhyasree Upadhyay, Sukriti Paul? They Create HISTORY

Photo Credit: Sony TV PR Image/ Sony TV Instagram and X Handle

Super Dancer 5 winners name: Aadhyayasree Upadhyay and Sukriti Paul have made history by winning Super Dancer Chapter 5. The grand finale was a spectacular event filled with thrilling performances and intense moments, providing endless entertainment for viewers. The competition was fierce, but these two contestants emerged victorious, securing both the trophy and the winner's cash prize.

Before the finale, Filmibeat Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit shared insights from a reliable source: "The new season of Super Dancer received love from the audience, and now, it's time for the declaration of the results. The top six finalists are competing for the winner's trophy, and one of them will take home the winner cash prize money."

Take a Poll

Super Dancer 5 Winners Announced

The final six contestants—Apsara, Adhyashree, Sukriti, Aditi, Somansh, and Namish—vied for the coveted title in Super Dancer Chapter 5. Ultimately, Adhyashree and Sukriti claimed victory. Congratulations are in order for these talented individuals who have captivated audiences with their exceptional dance skills.

As the show commenced, an insider revealed that both the channel and production house spared no effort to make this season unforgettable. "The bar has been raised as the quality of dancing will be taken a notch higher in Super Dancer season 5," they said. Contestants were expected to deliver outstanding performances to win over audiences while judges provided guidance.

Super Dancer 5 Winner Prize Money Details

The official Instagram page of Sony Entertainment Television celebrated the winners with a post saying, "Our Divas won the show and our hearts!" Fans responded enthusiastically in the comments section with congratulatory messages. Aadhyashree and Sukriti each received Rs 10 lakh as prize money along with sponsored gifts from associated sponsors.

Who Is Aadhyasree Upadhyay? Who Is Sukriti Paul? Meet Super Dancer Chapter 5 Winners

Aadhyasree Upadhyay was always a fan favourite as her dance moves created ripples on the internet. As Aadhya and her choreographer, Pratiksha Sutar, won the show, the latter penned a heartfelt post for the child prodigy.

"Can't stop the tears... this moment feels unreal. All the hard work, all the prayers, all the sleepless nights it was all worth it. My dream really danced its way into reality (sic)," she got emotional as she shared her thoughts on social media.

With Super Dancer Chapter 5 concluding on a high note, Indian Idol season 16 is set to take its place starting October 18 at 8 pm on weekends on Sony Entertainment Television.