Super Dancer Chapter 5 Bharat Kumar Special Episode: A First On Indian Television

By
As patriotic fervour sweeps across the nation, Sony Entertainment Television brings a first-of-its-kind tribute to legendary actor Manoj Kumar, fondly known as Bharat Kumar, for his iconic patriotic films and unwavering love for the country. This special episode features stellar performances on his memorable songs, fascinating lesser-known trivia, and heartfelt anecdotes.

Host Paritosh Tripathi opened the episode saying, "The entire nation is immersed in the spirit of patriotism. In India, people express their love for the country in different ways, but Manoj Kumar, born on 24 July 1937, chose cinema as his medium to express it. Through films like Purab Aur Pachhim, he spread his love for the nation in all directions. Today, on the Super Dancer stage, we salute both Bharat and Bharat Kumar."

Judge Shilpa Shetty joined the celebration by adding an interesting piece of trivia, saying, "Manoj Ji ko Naman. When I had just entered the industry, people wrote me fan letters, and I always wondered how they found my address-this was before social media. Yet, the letters would always reach me. But in Manoj ji's time, I heard that people didn't even need his address. They would simply write his name on the letter, and it would still reach him. Isn't that incredible?"

Veteran actress Aruna Irani, who has worked closely with Manoj Kumar, shared fond memories and rare stories from her time with the legendary star through a specially recorded video message.

Watch the Bharat Kumar Special Episode of Super Dancer Chapter 5, this Saturday at 8 PM, on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV

