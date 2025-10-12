Super Dancer Chapter 5 Finale Episode Premiere Time: When Will Last Episode Air On TV Tonight? Schedule DEETS

Super Dancer Chapter 5 Finale Episode: After months of anticipation, Super Dancer Chapter 5 is all set to bid adieu tonight (October 12) with the Sony TV show finally getting its winner in the finale, promising an exciting blend of talent, energy, and entertainment. The season brought back the iconic judging trio - Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Geeta Kapur, and Marzi Pestonji, whose chemistry and expertise were loved by fans.

As the stage lights up tonight for Super Dance Chapter 5 finale, fans are ready to witness a grand conclusion filled with rhythm, passion, and unforgettable performances on Sony TV.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT SUPER DANCER CHAPTER 5 FINALE: TOP 6 FINALISTS & OTHER DEETS

After a four-year hiatus, Super Dancer returned with Season 5 in July this year, promising a fresh wave of talent, emotion, and electrifying performances. This season introduced an exciting twist - a stage for young dancers who first captured hearts through viral videos and social media fame.

Super Dancer Chapter 5 focused on digital stars, giving them the opportunity to shine beyond the internet. True to its tagline, "Internet ne jinhe banaya star, ab stage banayega unhe superstar," the show followed their journey from online sensations to live-stage performers, turning dreams into reality and inspiring millions along the way.

After a journey of three months, the much-loved dance reality show has finally got its top six finalists - Apsara, Adhyashree, Sukriti, Aditi, Somansh and Namish.

SUPER DANCER CHAPTER 5 LAST EPISODE TIMINGS: WHEN TO WATCH FINALE ON SONY TV?

Fans of Super Dancer are in for a treat as the finale of Season 5 is set to premiere tonight (October 12), on Sony Entertainment Television. The last episode will air at 8:00 PM, bringing a perfect dose of dance, talent, and entertainment to viewers.