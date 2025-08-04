Super Dancer Chapter 5 New Episode: Bollywood Star Bhagyashree Roots For ‘Maharashtra Chi Mulgi’ Aditi

In the upcoming episode of Super Dancer Chapter 5, young dance prodigy from Satara, Maharashtra, Aditi lit up the stage with her breathtaking performance on the iconic song Kehna Hi Kya, as part of the 'Dance Ka Darbar' theme. Her grace, precision, and emotive storytelling left judges Shilpa Shetty, Marzi Pestonji, and Geeta Kapur thoroughly awestruck. But the true highlight came when Bollywood actor Bhagyashree, who hails from Sangli, Maharashtra, joined in via video call to express her heartfelt admiration for Aditi.

Impressed with her phenomenal performances in the season, Bhagyashree, who originally hails from Sangli, Maharashtra, complimented her saying, "What a phenomenal performance you've delivered, Aditi! From Satara, you've reached such a prestigious platform. The way you danced - it was absolutely outstanding! You've truly brought glory to Satara. On behalf of both Satara and my hometown Sangli, I extend my heartfelt best wishes to you. Aditi - Maharashtra chi mulgi - come back winning the show!"

Judge Geeta Kapur added to the moment, noting, "Big celebs are extending their support for her; she has an incredible following!" With such growing support and unwavering talent, Aditi is not just winning hearts - she's cementing her place as a finalist to watch out for.

