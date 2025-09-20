Super Dancer Chapter 5: Shilpa Shetty On Aadhyashree’s Performance; 'Is Nana Patekar Ne Sabko...'

This Super Classic weekend - celebrating and honouring the classic era that defined entertainment with unforgettable moments - will take the entertainment quotient of Super Dancer Chapter 5 a notch higher. Among the highlights of the episode is an enchanting act by young talent Adhyashree, who has been winning hearts with her expressive dance and natural charm.

During her act, Adhyashree effortlessly aced Nana Patekar's style, leaving judges Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapur and Marzi Pestonji spellbound. Talking about her performance, Geeta said, "Aadhyashree is truly gifted and always gives blockbuster performances. She captures attention with her performances." Geeta also says 'Acha Hai' in the popular Nana Patekar style. Shilpa Shetty surprised everyone by touching Adhyashree's feet and gave her 'saksat dandavat pranam' and said, "This act was full of entertainment. Give us some of your talent. Is Nana Patekar Ne Sabko Nani Yaad Dila Di."

As the competition gets tougher with the finale round the corner, such praises will surely lift Adhyashree's confidence.

