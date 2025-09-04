Super Dancer Chapter 5 Today Episode: Celebrates 90s Magic With Karishma Kapoor

This weekend, Super Dancer will take its audience on a nostalgic ride with its theme 90 Ka Jaadu with Bollywood diva Karishma Kapoor gracing the show as a special guest. The talented contestants along with their super gurus will pay tribute to actors on their iconic songs and unforgettable dance numbers, recreating the energy and style of an era that still rules hearts.

Karisma Kapoor, who ruled the silver screen with blockbusters like Dil To Pagal Hai, Coolie No. 1, Raja Hindustani, to name a few, opened up about what made the 90s so special. Karishma said, "90s was a different time. There was no social media and electronic media presence was not as much as it is today. So, we used to put in double efforts and work very hard. I think it was a beautiful time and an amazing era. As today this stage celebrates the 90s, it feels really emotional and wonderful."

The episode was filled with high-energy performances, but what made it even more memorable was the warmth and camaraderie between Karishma and the judges. Shilpa Shetty, who has shared screen space with her, praised the actress for her sheer hard work and determination, "People think that she might have got everything (success) without doing hard work, or because she comes from the Kapoor family. But Karishma has achieved success with a lot of hard work. I think she owns her success."

The heartfelt moments, dazzling performances, and Karishma's graceful presence will make the evening a true celebration of the 90s.

Watch Super Dancer Chapter 5, Saturday and Sunday at 8PM on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV