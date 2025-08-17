Super Dancer Chapter 5 Today Episode | Remo D'Souza Joins As Guest Judge: It's going To Be The Greatest Episod

Super Dancer Chapter 5 Today Episode: This Sunday's Super Dancer Chapter 5 is history in the making! The upcoming episode has already been hailed as the GOAT - the Greatest of All Time, with performances and moments that television has never witnessed before. From breathtaking choreography to jaw-dropping acts, every performance promises to leave viewers spellbound.

Judges Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji were on their feet multiple times, giving standing ovations and expressing sheer disbelief at the level of talent on display. Special guest and celebrated choreographer-filmmaker Remo D'Souza was equally stunned. So moved was he by one act that he bowed down and kissed contestant Adhyashree's feet, acknowledging the extraordinary brilliance of her performance.

Remo D'Souza shares, "It's going be the greatest episode of dance for sure! Don't miss watching these super dancers blow my mind away!"

Audiences can expect an episode that will keep them on the edge of their seats - one that sets an unprecedented benchmark in the history of Indian dance reality television.

Watch the Sunday special (17th August) episode of Super Dancer Chapter 5 at 8PM on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.