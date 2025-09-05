Super Dancer Chapter 5 Today Episode: Why Shilpa Shetty Compares Sukriti to Shahrukh Khan?

Magic happens when confidence blends with talent, and that's exactly what viewers will witness on the upcoming episode of Super Dancer Chapter 5. Contestant Sukriti set the stage on fire with her breathtaking performance on Shah Rukh Khan's hit song Sachi Yeh Kahani Hai from the movie Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, and judge Shilpa Shetty couldn't stop herself from making a surprising comparison.

Shilpa, clearly impressed, compared Sukriti's confidence to Bollywood's very own King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan. Shilpa said, "The best thing about Shah Rukh Khan is that long before the world called him King Khan, he believed he was a king. That unshakable confidence in himself made others believe it too. And that's the power of self-belief: it makes the world see you the way you see yourself. I see that same fire in Sukriti. She believes she's a queen, and just like one, she rules the stage the moment she steps on. She owns the stage."

Over the years, Super Dancer has seen many young talents, but Sukriti is fast becoming a favourite not only for her flawless performances but also for her confidence and stage presence. With Shilpa's praises, Sukriti has now joined the list of contestants who left an unforgettable mark on the judges.

